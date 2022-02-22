"A talent that's somewhat of a throwback" - WWE legend Booker T picks top AEW star as The Best Promo of This Generation (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T, who's one of the panelists for the ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, has just named AEW star MJF as his pick for 'The Best Promo of This Generation.'

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, one of the four pillars of AEW, has made quite a name for himself over the past couple of years.

The 25-year-old star has a natural presence on the microphone and has shown incredible potential by standing toe-to-toe with some of the best promo cutters ever, like Chris Jericho and CM Punk.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T was asked to choose between MJF, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Edge, and Dr. Britt Baker. The six-time world champion picked AEW's rising star Friedman and spoke highly of both his in-ring and mic skills:

"Man, that's a hell of a category right there. But we're talking about this generation right now. We're talking about these guys right now. That's going out and literally carving the path for the future, and that would be MJF. MJF is a talent that's somewhat of a throwback. He's a guy that goes out and perform at a very high level. A lot of it is not in the ring it has nothing to do with his in-ring performance. But then he goes in the ring and perform at a level as well. But on the microphone, you can tell he's as comfortable as anyone I've ever seen hold that stick. So MJF will get the nod," Booker T said.

Vince Russo has picked AEW's MJF for a different category

While Booker T chose MJF in the 'Best Promo of This Generation' category, fellow Sportskeeda Wrestling panelist and former WWE writer Vince Russo picked The Salt of the Earth to be the 'Heel of the Year.'

Other nominees in the said category were Becky Lynch, Britt Baker, Roman Reigns, and Charlotte Flair.

