"Here's the difference, bro" – WWE veteran picks AEW star over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as Heel of the Year

Vince Russo picked top AEW star MJF as his choice for the best heel in professional wrestling in 2021. Russo picked MJF over the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

2021 was a great year for heels. Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, MJF, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair enjoyed career-high peaks and boosted their stocks with great heelwork. It wasn't easy to pick a winner out of such a stacked pool.

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta on Sporstkeeda Wrestling Awards, Russo was asked to choose from Becky Lynch, Britt Baker, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and MJF. The former WWE writer picked Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The reason was that MJF maintained his character on social media and in real life:

"Charlotte's a good heel. But here's the difference, bro. MJF plays a heel on social media while Charlotte is taking pictures of her and Andrade. No, you can't. If you're going to be a heel you gotta be committed to the bit. I don't think there's anybody more committed than MJF."

MJF has been teasing a WWE move after the AEW contract expiry

MJF has been coy about a move to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024. The move was referenced multiple times during his feud against former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "If you think the grass is greener over there, go main event night 4 of a buy one get one extravaganza and get released," - CM Punk to MJF "If you think the grass is greener over there, go main event night 4 of a buy one get one extravaganza and get released," - CM Punk to MJF

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Salt of the Earth spoke about Edge referencing him during a promo battle with The Miz:

"They’re just trying to make their show the best they possibly can. I’m not mad, I completely understand it. Who knows, I might be working with those two guys in 2024. That line by Punk about me being a ‘less famous Miz,’ that resonated because people used to actually think that. But I’m smart enough to know better. My match last month at Full Gear against Darby Allin proved otherwise. I'm equally as outstanding in the ring as I'm on the stick. That match with Darby proved I’m anything but one-dimensional.”

MJF leaving AEW for WWE would be one of the biggest news in 2024, if it ends up happening.

