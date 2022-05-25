"By hook or crook" - Wrestling legend makes bold prediction about The Young Bucks going into AEW Double or Nothing (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes The Young Bucks could come out victorious against The Hardys at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

The May 29th pay-per-view is just a handful of days away, and the anticipation surrounding it is through the roof. The show's card is stacked with several high-profile matches, promising to keep fans riveted throughout its runtime. One among the many clashes at the event is a dream tag team match pitting The Young Bucks against Jeff and Matt Hardy.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, legendary journalist Bill Apter shared his prediction for the pay-per-view match. He believes that Nick and Matt Jackson could employ some underhanded tactics to walk away with the win.

Furthermore, Apter added that the bout could be "terrific" and that it could set the stage for a rematch sometime down the line, contested under TLC rules.

"I think there would be some cheating going on, which would give them the win. But we are seeing one generation against the other generation, so to say, and I think it's gonna be a terrific match. And The Young Bucks, by hook or crook, are gonna win it. That's where they gotta with this (TLC match sometime down the line)," said Bill Apter. [33:15 - 33:45]

The Young Bucks and The Hardys have competed in the past

While their upcoming bout is being billed as a "dream" match by fans, Nick and Matt Jackson have squared off against Matt and Jeff Hardy in the past. Their most high-profile encounter was at ROH Supercard of Honor XI in 2017, where The Young Bucks came out on top in a classic Ladder War.

Apart from that, the duo also competed back in 2014 for NorthEast Wrestling, where The Hardys walked away with the win. This time around, both teams will surely try to put their best foot forward and have a memorable match.

