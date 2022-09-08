"What a mess" - WWE Hall of Famer shares disappointment about current CM Punk situation in AEW (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared his own thoughts on the ongoing issues between AEW stars CM Punk and The Elite.

Punk had just won his second world title in the promotion before taking his signature 'Pipebomb' energy to the post-event press conference. During the scrum, he did little to address either his win or his face-off with MJF, instead choosing to unload on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Colt Cabana.

His words sparked a confrontation and altercation with Omega and the Bucks, which has resulted in several stars being suspended. The new world champion is also under internal investigation before his future with the company is determined.

WWE Hall of Famer and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter uploaded his own personal feelings on the matter to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter. He expressed his disappointment that the issues have played out in the public eye before acknowledging the controversy will draw eyes to tonight's show:

"Hello everyone, this is Bill Apter for Sportskeeda.com, and man oh man, what is going on in AEW? I wish that this wasn't all in the public forum. It would have been terrific had this all happened backstage, nothing physical and all that. Families argue, they do... I'm sure tonight's AEW Dynamite is going to be a record-setting ratings winner because people are going to want to tune in to find out if anything's gonna be mentioned...What a mess." - Bill Apter via SK Wrestling Twitter

CM Punk also sustained an injury during his All Out title bout, ensuring that no matter the outcome of the internal investigation, he will be unable to continue as World Champion. AEW President Tony Khan has announced that he will be addressing the world title as well as the trios tag title situations tonight.

What do you think of the situation? Could things have been handled better? Discuss your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell