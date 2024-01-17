Bill Apter shares his honest thoughts on Sting potentially facing former AEW Tag Team Champions in his last match (Exclusive)

With AEW star Sting announcing his imminent rettirement a while back, recent events seem to suggest that he could be facing The Young Bucks in his final match. Bill Apter recently talked about the topic, sharing his thoughts on the choice of opponents.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin were confronted by The Young Bucks after the main event. The timing seemed to indicate that the Bucks could be gearing up to face The Icon for his retirement match. While some are not happy with the choice, Bill Apter has not quite made up his mind yet.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the legendary journalist shared his thoughts on whether The Young Bucks were a good pick for Sting's final AEW match.

"Both Teddy Long and Mac Davis were like, 'Why this? Why not, like Sting against Chris Jericho?' When I said well, The Young Bucks brought that company along with Cody and others to fruition, but do they deserve to be the Sting's final match?" [24:20 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what Sting decides to do next in AEW.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here