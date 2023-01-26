Bill Apter shares insights on 60-year old wrestling legend competing in WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

With the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event less than a week away, there are several speculations on several wrestlers being surprise entrants in both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches. Wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on The Great Muta showing up to wrestle this Saturday night.

The Great Muta is currently in his last run in professional wrestling. Muta has been wrestling for almost 40 years and is now on his retirement tour. Muta recently teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the team of AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis asked Bill Apter if anyone from New Japan could show up at this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Apter replied that it would be interesting to see The Great Muta show up. He also mentioned that several members of the WWE NXT roster could also be called up for the match.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the Great Muta who’s on his retirement tour, winds up in the Royal Rumble? I just said wouldn’t it be great? There’s nobody that I can see out there… maybe they’ll, what we’re not thinking of, is there might be some people from NXT,” Bill Apter said. [26:14 - 26:39]

The Great Muta wrestled former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

While on his retirement tour, The Great Muta got to compete against the King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura at the start of this year. At NOAH The New Year 2023, Muta and Nakamura battled it out for the first time. After a tough battle, the former Intercontinental Champion earned a pinfall victory over the Japanese legend.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shared that it was a dream come true for him and mentioned that Triple H praised him following his performance.

