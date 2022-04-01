"Wardlow would be amazing there" - Wrestling veteran thinks AEW star could become a major attraction in WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that AEW star Wardlow could succeed in WWE due to his intimidating physique.

Unlike most AEW talents, who rely on their technical skills and high-flying abilities to impress fans, Mr. Mayhem is a rare performer whose presence has made him a big star.

Due to this, many believe that Wardlow would be a better fit in WWE, where physically impressive performers, like current RAW Superstar Omos, are more likely to be pushed.

Bill Apter also echoed similar sentiments on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show. The veteran stated that the former Pinnacle member could be an "incredible" old-school monster in WWE, similar to those Bruno Sammartino used to compete against back in the day.

"Wardlow would be an incredible monster in the old-school style of way, the monster category like Bruno Sammartino and all these people used to work and wrestle against. I think Wardlow would be amazing in there [WWE]," said Bill Apter. (14:00 - 14:20)

Check out the full video below:

WWE reportedly expressed interest in signing AEW star Wardlow

Back in January, it was reported that WWE was highly interested in securing Mr. Mayhem's services once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired.

Furthermore, it was also noted that many in Vince McMahon's promotion "loved" his potential. However, a couple of months back, Wardlow mentioned that he didn't want to leave AEW and wished to remain with them until the end of his career.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW pwinsider.com/article.php?id… WARDLOW ON WHY HE WANTS TO BE AN AEW LIFER, INSPIRATIONS, WRESTLING CM PUNK, WHY HIS FIRST ACTION FIGURE MEANS SO MUCH, POWERBOMBS AND MORE | PWInsider.com WARDLOW ON WHY HE WANTS TO BE AN AEW LIFER, INSPIRATIONS, WRESTLING CM PUNK, WHY HIS FIRST ACTION FIGURE MEANS SO MUCH, POWERBOMBS AND MORE | PWInsider.com pwinsider.com/article.php?id…

Plus, considering how Wardlow is going from strength to strength every week, presented as the promotion's next big babyface, it's safe to assume he's is unlikely to jump ship to WWE.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's assessment of why Wardlow should join WWE? Do you see Mr. Mayhem being lured with a big-money contract by Vince McMahon's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava