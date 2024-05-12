Billy Gunn addresses working with his sons in AEW; makes personal revelation (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Billy Gunn opened up about working with his sons in AEW. He also made an important revelation about staying in shape.

Billy Gunn has been a part of AEW since 2019. The veteran introduced his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn in the Jacksonville-based promotion and the duo managed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles. However, they shockingly turned on their father to join Jay White and Juice Robinson in the Bullet Club Gold. Jay White and The Gunns recently defeated Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to capture and unify the AEW World Trios Titles with the ROH six-men Tag Titles.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Billy Gunn addressed what drove him to still compete at a high level. The veteran also spoke about working with his sons, Austin & Colten Gunn in All Elite Wrestling.

"It's just a lifestyle for me now. So I still do this. I still do stuff with The Acclaimed, my kids, and everybody. So, I have to be in some kind of shape so I don't fall apart." [02:22 onwards]

AEW star Colten Gunn reveals Billy Gunn was mad at him for calling Rikishi after deciding to join wrestling

Billy Gunn's sons Colten and Austin Gunn have quickly become one of the top tag teams in AEW. However, Colten Gunn recently revealed that Billy Gunn was mad at him after he started training to become a professional wrestler.

Colten Gunn went to Rikishi's wrestling school in LA before starting to train for wrestling. Speaking in an interview on Dynamite Download, the current Unified Trios Champion revealed that Billy Gunn was not happy that he called Rikishi before him after deciding to try professional wrestling.

"So I get there, of course, everyone knows who I am because I look like my dad. I did it and I called my dad that night and he was pretty mad at first, like, 'Why would you not call me, what are you doing?' and I'm like, 'I don't know, I just wanted to do it on my own, see if like I was just thinking about it or I really wanted to do it.' He's like, 'Well, if you're gonna do it, you have to come home."'

The Gunns are currently a part of the Bang Bang Gang with Jay White and are the current Unified Trios Champions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if the duo ever splits up to become singles competitors.

