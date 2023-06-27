Billy Gunn believes a WWE veteran is better than Bret Hart

While Bret Hart has had a legendary career, another WWE Hall of Famer believes a veteran ranks higher than the Hitman.

The veteran is none other than Road Dogg. Known for his time as a part of the D-Generation X stable. Apart from winning numerous titles in several promotions, he has also been tag-team champion 5 times alongside Billy Gunn in WWE. As such, Billy certainly has a lot of knowledge about his former partner.

A recent fan tweet mocking Road Dogg while comparing him with Bret Hart. Billy Gunn chipped in soon afterward, claiming the veteran was indeed better than the Hitman.

It remains to be seen if Bret Hart will respond to the AEW star's claim.

Road Dogg also believes he is better than the WWE legend in one aspect

Although both Road Dogg and Bret Hart have a lot of accolades under their belt, the former believes he is a better "Sports Entertainer."

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, he stated that although the Hitman was a great in-ring technician, he wasn't the best wrestler overall. He further added:

"I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was and I think that’s where the money is,” he said. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer. I never understood it... I never looked at him like if we lose this guy, we lose the war. I never thought that for one moment." [h/t: Inside The Ropes]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Bret Hart will have to say about these comments in the future.

Do you agree with Road Dogg and Billy Gunn? Sound off in the comments section below!

