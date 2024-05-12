Billy Gunn defends Tony Khan following brutal mocking by WWE and AEW fans (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recently spoke on the hatred towards AEW President and CEO Tony Khan by the wrestling fans.

The DX member joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and still performs as a full-time talent for the promotion. Billy Gunn also helps out in coaching young talent in the Jacksonville-based company. He is also a former AEW World Trios Champion with The Acclaimed.

Billy Gunn has taken issue with the fans who bash his boss Tony Khan on social media for his controversial remarks about the WWE. Khan has also been called out many times by many other wrestling legends for the booking of his product.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Billy Gunn addressed the fans who mock the All-Elite CEO.

"Well, that's because they don't work for him. Everybody has an opinion out there which means absolutely nothing until you've walked in my shoes, don't tell me how to walk in them." on the internet trolling Tony Khan's leadership [From 04:40 to 04:50]

Check out the entire exclusive interview below:

Billy Gunn also opened up about his experience working for Tony Khan in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn is one of the most respected veterans in professional wrestling. Gunn is often praised for his physique and for keeping up with the wrestlers of today in the squared circle.

Speaking in the same exclusive interview with Bill Apter, the former WWE Tag Team Champion was asked about his experience working for AEW under Tony Khan. Billy had a one-word reply.

"Easy." [4:31]

The veteran signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as a coach as well as an in-ring performer. Billy Gunn has experience coaching young talent, as he has previously worked for WWE NXT in a similar role.

If you use any quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

