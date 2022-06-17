AEW star Billy Gunn praises former WWE United States Champion

AEW star Billy Gunn looked back on his time as a coach in WWE and praised Happy Corbin as someone who was not only very coachable but, in Gunn's own words, an animal.

Gunn left WWE in 2015 after being found to be taking power-enhancing drugs to support his powerlifting career. He made a brief return in 2018 before joining AEW in 2019.

Since joining AEW, he has had a solid run as an in-ring performer and a backstage coach, getting to team up with his sons Austin & Colten Gunn, who now go by the name of Gunn Club.

During his time as a WWE coach, he encountered many hungry young talents. However, Billy Gunn lavished praise on Happy Corbin on the most recent edition of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast:

“That was the one that sticks out. Everybody knows that I’m not a big NFL guy because they just come in entitled and they don’t want to learn, they don’t have a passion and, ‘I’m just getting paid money to do this, and okay, I don’t have to work.’ [Corbin] was a different animal. He wanted to learn this and he couldn’t get enough." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Gunn said Corbin frequently asked him to stay late to help him with different things:

“Every time after class, he'd come [to me and say], ‘Hey, can you stay? Would you just do this?’ I've no problem, I’ll stay as long as [possible], but it’s not a thing that you’re just going to come to me because that’s the thing that everybody wants to see you do. I feel, sometimes, that’s a thing.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Does Billy Gunn love The Acclaimed more than his kids?

Despite his real-life sons being in AEW with him, Billy Gunn may have found two other performers he wants to call his sons.

In recent weeks, Gunn Club has joined forces with The Acclaimed, forming a unique group that, for some reason, Billy likes more than his children.

The group now calls Billy "Daddy A**," referencing his former gimmick as "Mr. A**," and his sons being the "A** Boys," and have quickly become fan favorites due to their comedic dynamic.

Will Billy Gunn lead his sons to glory in AEW? Only time will tell!

