Billy Gunn's son mocks popular AEW star on social media

WWE legend Billy Gunn's sons, who are also signed with AEW, recently mocked FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on Battle of the Belts 4.

The wrestling veteran was earlier associated with his sons before joining forces with the current AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens). The 58-year-old signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 as a coach and made sporadic appearances in the ring.

Austin and Colten signed with AEW in 2020 and the two soon formed a formidable tag team under their father's mentorship. At Battle of the Belts, the two donned FTR costumes, standing among the audience holding handcrafted titles from cardboard and paper.

Recently, Austin altered his name on Twitter to 'grumpy Dax':

Austin Gunn changed the profile image and name mocking Dax Harwood

Check out what 'Grumpy Dax' had to say after the AEW event:

#TopGunnsOut 🏽 🏽 woke up this morning feeling grumpybut grateful for all the fans that are joining us on our retirement tour!! you guys showed us nothing but LOVE at #AEWBOTBIV me and @coltengunn are celebrating our win with TEQUILA!! woke up this morning feeling grumpy but grateful for all the fans that are joining us on our retirement tour!! you guys showed us nothing but LOVE at #AEWBOTBIV me and @coltengunn are celebrating our win with TEQUILA!!#TopGunnsOut ✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/aDDrWeiluH

Billy Gunn will seemingly miss out DX reunion on RAW

Billy Gunn had an expansive career in the industry for nearly two decades. He was a prominent part of the tag-team division alongside his partner Road Dogg.

In the late 90s, The New Age Outlaws joined Triple H and Shawn Michael's faction. They called themselves D-Generation X and were known for their brash rebellious nature. The group soon became a fan favorite and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

This week on RAW, the group is set to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. Last week, the promo showcased The Game, Road Dogg, and other members with the exclusion of Billy Gunn.

ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration! NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw!D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 https://t.co/8gC1fu2neA

Gunn has made no official confirmation on his presence at the celebration. However, with Tony Khan's recent tussle with WWE, it remains to be seen whether the wrestling veteran will be permitted to make an appearance on their competitor brand.

Do you think the AEW President will enable Gunn to appear for the DX anniversary? Sound off in the comments.

