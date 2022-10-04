"HHH (Triple H) should stop being a little b***h" - Twitter erupts in rage over top AEW star omitted from advertisement of DX reunion on RAW next week 

The wrestling world is furious over the fact that one of the key members of the D-Generation X, Billy Gunn, was omitted from the advertisement for next week's DX reunion on WWE RAW.
DX was one of the most popular factions in WWE history. They never cared much for the rules and were the definition of entertainment during the attitude era. Road Dogg Jessie James and Billy Gunn, the New Age Outlaws, were key members of the group. They have held tag team titles on multiple occasions as well.
Billy Gunn was absent from the latest advertisement for the DX reunion segment as Gunn is currently signed with AEW and is featured prominently there.
Fans noticed the absence of the former WWE Tag Team Champion and were not happy about it.
The wrestling world felt it might be weird not to have Gunn involved in the segment.
People requested Triple H to work something out with the AEW President to get the WWE Hall of Famer back for just one night.
Some people blamed The Cerebral Assassin, claiming that he was petty for purposely omitting Gunn from the poster.
"HHH should stop being a little b**** and bring in Billy Gunn for the DX reunion." A fan tweeted
Some also came to the support of Triple H and claimed that Tony Khan was the one who was being petty.
"TK is petty as hell. Especially under the HHH regime, I'd be surprised if TK let him do it even if WWE asked and he wanted to. If I was HHH I'd try to get him, expecting a no, then when "Daddy A**" chants start, HHH can make AEW the bad guy - "Hey, we tried but it's not up to us,"" A fan tweeted
Some wished the best for the faction to put on a good show and gave a few suggestions as well.
A few fans blamed Tony Khan as well for having double standards.
Triple H took shots at AEW and the DX member during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame event.
Billy Gunn signed with AEW in 2019. As a group, the faction got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Gunn showed up at the event.
During the faction's induction speech, Gunn joked about Vince McMahon not being able to fire him as he no longer works in WWE.
Triple H replied to Gunn by saying that McMahon would buy AEW just to fire him again.
Since then, until now, Tony Khan and other wrestlers of his company have been taking digs at WWE at every chance he gets.
