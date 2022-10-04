"HHH (Triple H) should stop being a little b***h" - Twitter erupts in rage over top AEW star omitted from advertisement of DX reunion on RAW next week 

The wrestling world is furious over the fact that one of the key members of the D-Generation X, Billy Gunn, was omitted from the advertisement for next week's DX reunion on WWE RAW.

DX was one of the most popular factions in WWE history. They never cared much for the rules and were the definition of entertainment during the attitude era. Road Dogg Jessie James and Billy Gunn, the New Age Outlaws, were key members of the group. They have held tag team titles on multiple occasions as well.

Billy Gunn was absent from the latest advertisement for the DX reunion segment as Gunn is currently signed with AEW and is featured prominently there.

Fans noticed the absence of the former WWE Tag Team Champion and were not happy about it.

The wrestling world felt it might be weird not to have Gunn involved in the segment.

Music_Gurl2007 @Music_Gurl2007 DX reunion without Billy Gunn is going to feel weird. #WWERAW DX reunion without Billy Gunn is going to feel weird. #WWERAW

People requested Triple H to work something out with the AEW President to get the WWE Hall of Famer back for just one night.

𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 @NotoriousVIC007 They need to ask Tony Khan to borrow Billy Gunn for RAW next week. It’s not right having a DX reunion with only one half of the New Age Outlaws. They need to ask Tony Khan to borrow Billy Gunn for RAW next week. It’s not right having a DX reunion with only one half of the New Age Outlaws. https://t.co/I7FDckURT5

Some people blamed The Cerebral Assassin, claiming that he was petty for purposely omitting Gunn from the poster.

𝒛𝒐𝒆̈𝒍𝒍 𝒆𝒚𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒆 • ゾーイ @kingzoell



If he was invited back for their first reunion and the HOF; what’s different now?



🙄 #WWERAW Purposely cutting Billy Gunn out of the DX reunion promo for next week is petty as hell.If he was invited back for their first reunion and the HOF; what’s different now? Purposely cutting Billy Gunn out of the DX reunion promo for next week is petty as hell. If he was invited back for their first reunion and the HOF; what’s different now? 🙄 #WWERAW

"HHH should stop being a little b**** and bring in Billy Gunn for the DX reunion." A fan tweeted

Some also came to the support of Triple H and claimed that Tony Khan was the one who was being petty.

"TK is petty as hell. Especially under the HHH regime, I'd be surprised if TK let him do it even if WWE asked and he wanted to. If I was HHH I'd try to get him, expecting a no, then when "Daddy A**" chants start, HHH can make AEW the bad guy - "Hey, we tried but it's not up to us,"" A fan tweeted

Mark Harper @raiderfreak1975 @kingzoell Probably because Tony Kahn is nervous as hell with triple h running things and Probably said mah better not let him go can't afford to lose my ass lmao @kingzoell Probably because Tony Kahn is nervous as hell with triple h running things and Probably said mah better not let him go can't afford to lose my ass lmao

Some wished the best for the faction to put on a good show and gave a few suggestions as well.

BS_Slayer🐂🥷 @BS_Slayer_ @WWE #DX @TripleH @barclayscenter Please let HHH go full FUN on the fact Billy Gunn won’t be there… PLEASE tell me there’s some creative scissor and/or daddy jokes coming… PLEASE… #WWERaw @WWE @barclayscenter Please let HHH go full FUN on the fact Billy Gunn won’t be there… PLEASE tell me there’s some creative scissor and/or daddy jokes coming… PLEASE… #WWERaw #DX @TripleH

A few fans blamed Tony Khan as well for having double standards.

L E S L I E @iamlesliewilson



Y’all are saying that Tony Khan was right to deny Billy Gunn from attending the DX celebration due to contract tampering as if there aren’t talent who left I’m confused,Y’all are saying that Tony Khan was right to deny Billy Gunn from attending the DX celebration due to contract tampering as if there aren’t talent who left #WWE and appeared on AEW television in a timeframe that suggests he signed them during that 90 day period. I’m confused, Y’all are saying that Tony Khan was right to deny Billy Gunn from attending the DX celebration due to contract tampering as if there aren’t talent who left #WWE and appeared on AEW television in a timeframe that suggests he signed them during that 90 day period.

L E S L I E @iamlesliewilson You can’t do something and then get mad when others do the same.



In no way am I saying it’s right, but I feel like there’s a constant double standard.



Also, If roles were reversed…..I feel like there would be a lot of backlash towards WWE. You can’t do something and then get mad when others do the same. In no way am I saying it’s right, but I feel like there’s a constant double standard. Also, If roles were reversed…..I feel like there would be a lot of backlash towards WWE.

Triple H took shots at AEW and the DX member during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame event.

Billy Gunn signed with AEW in 2019. As a group, the faction got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Gunn showed up at the event.

During the faction's induction speech, Gunn joked about Vince McMahon not being able to fire him as he no longer works in WWE.

Triple H replied to Gunn by saying that McMahon would buy AEW just to fire him again.

WWE @WWE bit.ly/2D2yNHn #DX broke it ALL down and capped off an incredible night at the 2019 @WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! #WWEHOF #DX broke it ALL down and capped off an incredible night at the 2019 @WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! #WWEHOF bit.ly/2D2yNHn

Since then, until now, Tony Khan and other wrestlers of his company have been taking digs at WWE at every chance he gets.

Would you like to see Billy Gunn at the D-Generation-X reunion? Let us know in the comments section below.

