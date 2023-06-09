Billy Gunn says he would "love to" be a part of potential AEW show in India (Exclusive)

AEW star Billy Gunn recently commented on the possibility of AEW holding an event in India someday.

The 59-year-old star has traveled the world in his extensive pro-wrestling career. His contributions to the business cannot be understated, as he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. He is also a major figure backstage in AEW at the moment, as well as occasionally participating inside the squared circle.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran was asked about the chances of Tony Khan's brand holding a show in India. Billy Gunn answered:

"I hope so. It's probably one of the only places I haven't been yet. I would love to go there. I just hope everybody over there is enjoying the product. I know if we ever come up there it would be massive, it would just be insane. That's what I love. I love to make people happy and I love to watch their faces when we come out... I would love to have all of India scissoring. That's a good little goal I can have to make all of India scissor. But yeah, I just hope that they enjoy the product and hopefully someday we can get over there." [From 9:01 to 09:41]

AEW star Billy Gunn also talked about his passion for wrestling

Despite being 59 years old at the moment, Billy Gunn has managed to maintain an impressive physique that serves as a source of inspiration for many.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran star explained his motivation behind keeping in shape.

"I think you just said it right there, it’s the passion you have for this business. I look at it this way: If I’m still gonna go out there in little-bitty lips shorts and high heel white boots? I might wanna look kinda good! So, I don’t wanna look like a slob when I go out there, that just isn’t Billy Gunn! That just isn’t him."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Billy Gunn in AEW.

