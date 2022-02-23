"I am not surprised" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes stunned the wrestling world when he announced that his wife Brandi had decided to leave AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shed some light on the matter.

Cody was a founding member of AEW alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan. The multi-time TNT Champion reportedly could not agree with a new deal with Tony and decided to part ways.

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed his thoughts on the Cody Rhodes situation. The WWE Hall of Famer said he was even more surprised when Cody left WWE compared to this time.

“I’m not surprised, not nearly as surprised as everyone else is. And it’s not because I have any inside information, it’s not because I spoke to Cody, Cody and I text back-and-forth every couple of months. I was more surprised that Cody left WWE... You’re 30 years old, on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry and yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick that you don’t particularly like but you’re making damn good money," Bischoff said.

Eric further stated that Cody Rhodes is just like his father, Dusty Rhodes, in that the latter was also willing to leave the company if he was not satisfied with his role.

“Reminded me of his dad, I sent Cody when the news hit that he left WWE, I sent Cody a text telling him how proud I was of him and subsequently Cody called me... We spoke briefly about it and I said ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.' Because Dusty was a lot a like that... He always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself. Dusty was willing to walk away if need be," Eric said. (1:34:33-1:36:18)

What is next for Cody Rhodes?

With much speculation surrounding as to what will be Cody's next destination, all signs are pointing towards a return to WWE.

Cody's last stint in WWE ended with him portraying the character of Stardust. Rhodes has expressed his dislike for the character numerous times.

One can only speculate that if Cody has indeed agreed to return to WWE, he has been given certain assurances. Perhaps a big match at WrestleMania or a world title run?

