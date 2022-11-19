"Bit of a 'lunatic fringe' thing going on" - Wrestling fans react as WWE veteran namedrops Jon Moxley's former gimmick on Shield's 10th anniversary during AEW Rampage 

Wrestling fans on social media reacted to Jon Moxley's, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, former gimmick being mentioned on AEW Rampage.

Chris Jericho, who was on commentary duty once again, mentioned that Athena had a "lunatic fringe" thing going on during her match with Madison Rayne.

Coincidentally, The Shield also celebrated their 10th anniversary this week as the trio debuted at Survivor Series 2012. While not all three members of the faction are currently working for WWE, Jericho's call on commentary about Jon Moxley's WWE nickname felt intentional.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Amanda Savage @_AmandaSavage Jericho said Athena had a little bit of a “lunatic fringe” thing going on #AEWRampage Jericho said Athena had a little bit of a “lunatic fringe” thing going on #AEWRampage

🧸🦕Toby 🦖🧸 @froggypuppyz one of the aew commentators just said "lunatic fringe" on SHIELD DAY yes i will be delusional about it one of the aew commentators just said "lunatic fringe" on SHIELD DAY yes i will be delusional about it

WARJOE @2Sweet4Lyfe Jericho calling Athena a "Lunatic Fringe" on 11-18 of all days lol #AEWRampage Jericho calling Athena a "Lunatic Fringe" on 11-18 of all days lol #AEWRampage https://t.co/SropybpoN6

nini @mjfhausen lunatic fringe mention on shield day? i see what you did there lunatic fringe mention on shield day? i see what you did there

The Shield made its WWE main roster debut in 2012 during the Triple Threat main event at Survivor Series.

The group quickly rose to stardom and established itself as one of the most popular and dominant factions of all time. A decade after their debut, all three original members of the group are currently holding championships.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whereas Seth Rollins is the United States Champion. Over in AEW, Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion and will defend his title against MJF tomorrow night at Full Gear.

Do you think we will see The Shield reunite at any point down the road on one final occasion? Sound off in the comment section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes