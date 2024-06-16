Blackpool Combat Club beat returning multiple former WWE Superstars on AEW Collision

The Blackpool Combat Club has beaten several returning former WWE Superstars tonight in tag team action during the one-year anniversary show of AEW Collision. This would be Lio Rush and TMDK.

Ahead of Forbidden Door season, several stars from other major promotions, including NJPW and CMLL, have made their way to AEW. Tonight, Rush, Rocky Romero, and the current IWGP World Tag Team Champions were the latest to clash with The Blackpool Combat Club.

All three visiting stars had brief stints with NXT a few years ago before becoming free agents and eventually signing with NJPW.

Two weeks ago, Rush made his return to All Elite Wrestling and even made his Collision debut that same week. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls of TMDK, on the other hand, were last seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion in October last year as they competed at the Zero-Hour pre-show of the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

It was a chaotic affair as neither side brought out several unique styles of wrestling in the ring. In the end, Jon Moxley hit Lio Rush with a Death Rider to help the Blackpool Combat Club come away with the win.

Now, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion looks towards Forbidden Door as he puts his title on the line against Tetsuya Naito.