Blackpool Combat Club member has a "better edge" as heel in AEW, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veterans Jim Cornette and Disco Inferno discussed the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. During their discussion, the former expressed his belief that Yuta, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, would be more effective as a heel character.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the match, stating that he believes Yuta has a better edge as a heel. However, he also mentioned that he is not fully buying Yuta's tough guy act as he appears scrawny despite being in good shape.

Disco Inferno also criticized Yuta's verbiage, stating that it sounds scripted. Cornette mentioned that he believes Yuta has potential as a heel and that his beard helps him appear more mature.

"Remember, Claudio came out in the middle and slapped him, then walked back. I think this Yuta has a better edge as a heel, the beard definitely helps so he doesn't look like a 15-year-old, but I'm not really buying his tough guy act because he's in shape but he's kind of scrawny. And then he also said in a promo, and I don't know if this is later on or before this match, that he was going to start being the bully," Jim said (2:06 - 2:28)

Furthermore, Disco stated that Yuta's verbiage sounded scripted, while Cornette said that he felt Yuta was miscast.

"There was footage from last week of him of them having an exchange yeah his verbiage is still kind of like sounds scripted right," Disco said "Not only that, he looked to come off as or act as a bully, and to me, he's miscast. Maybe he's a bully to a nerd, but to me, he's like a barista, you know what I'm saying, like somebody's selling you coffee in the back or something," Jim said (2:29 - 2:52)

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see how Yuta's character develops moving forward and if he can convince fans and wrestling veterans alike of his abilities as a heel.

Jim Cornette says WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is better than 90% of the AEW Women's roster

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on the wrestling abilities of Sonya Deville and the AEW women's roster.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, he claimed that Sonya Deville is superior to nearly 90% of the AEW women’s roster in wrestling skills.

"When you look at Sonya's matches, you know she's better than 90% of the AEW women's roster. It's just that she's not at the in-ring top level of the WWE women's, but she'd own the AEW women's roster. So, again, we're talking about grading on this curve or whatever," Cornette said. [4:33 - 4:53]

Check out the video below:

However, Cornette also stated that Deville does not quite match up to the top in-ring performers of the WWE women's division.

