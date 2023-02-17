Jim Cornette calls female WWE Superstar "better than 90% of the AEW Women's roster"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is known for his outspoken and controversial opinions on WWE and AEW. Cornette recently stated that WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is better than almost the entire All Elite Wrestling Women's roster.

The comments came in the wake of the highly anticipated Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville match that took place on SmackDown on February 3rd, 2023. Cornette noted that the match drew a viewership of 2.413 million, with an increase of almost 70,000 viewers from the previous segment. Cornette went on to state that Sonya Deville is underutilized in WWE and would be a standout performer on the AEW women's roster.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that Sonya Deville is better than 90% of the AEW women’s roster, but she is not at the top in-ring level of the WWE women’s division.

"When you look at Sonya's matches, you know she's better than 90% of the AEW women's roster. It's just that she's not at the in-ring top level of the WWE women's, but she'd own the AEW women's roster. So, again, we're talking about grading on this curve or whatever," Cornette said. [4:33 - 4:53]

Jim Cornette criticizes former female WWE Superstars' AEW match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized the performance of two former WWE stars, Saraya and Toni Storm, in their match on Dynamite.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted the strange heel-babyface dynamics of the match and drew a comparison to how fans would have reacted to Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin being in a similar position back in the day.

"And at one point after the break when they came back, Saraya screamed 'this is my house' and Britt Baker reached her leg up and kicked Saraya right in the face and the fans cheered it. Can you imagine if the fans cheered when, I don't know, Triple H hit Austin with a sledgehammer while he was about to say Austin 3:16?....again, the fans chanted for the heels, f**king the babyfaces," Jim Cornette said.

It's worth noting that Jim Cornette's opinions on wrestling are often controversial, and not everyone in the industry agrees with him.

