Blackpool Combat Club member breaks silence with 2-word message after WWE legend's betrayal at AEW Full Gear 2022

One of the biggest fallouts occurring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view was the betrayal by WWE Legend William Regal. However, this has expectedly earned the ire of a Blackpool Combat Club member.

After weeks of feuding with Jon Moxley, the Salt of the Earth squared-up against him with the World Championship on the line. While spectators expected the contest to go either way, the outcome nevertheless surprised them.

William Regal sneakily turned on Jon Moxley and delivered his trademark brass knuckles to the challenger, eliciting screams of surprise. This stopped the Purveyor of Violence from mounting a comeback as Maxwell delivered the knockout blow.

This prompted the BCC member Wheeler Yuta to take to Twitter and call out his former mentor.

"f*cking snake"

MJF made a startling revelation following AEW Full Gear

It should be noted that the Salt of the Earth had previously promised to defeat Jon Moxley without the use of any underhand tactics. However, fans witnessed him going back on his words and using William Regal's brass knuckles to end the fight.

During the post-pay-per-view media scrum, the Long Islander mocked the supporters for believing in a prospective babyface turn.

"God damn you people are f*cking dumb man, no offense. You had sympathy for the devil. What are you f*cking stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say these past couple of months. "I want to earn it, I want to-" F*ck that! I deserve it. Because I am the best wrestler in the f*cking world and every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That's a fact. Nobody is on my level."

It remains to be seen what MJF has on his radar next in the coming weeks.

