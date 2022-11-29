Blackpool Combat Club member details how Eric Bischoff snubbed a rising talent  

Former WWE RAW General Eric Bischoff's eye for talent has enabled him to become a prominent name in the industry. Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal recently recalled how Bischoff did not believe in Alex Wright's capabilities in the wrestling industry during his WCW tenure.

Eric Bischoff played a major role in building up WCW as a competition to WWE in the 90s. The Executive Producer of World Championship Wrestling went head-to-head with Vince McMahon during the latter half of the 90s after the introduction of Monday Nitro. Bischoff managed to defeat RAW for 83 straight weeks in the primetime ratings. He was also the mastermind behind the heel stable, nWo.

On the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast, the AEW personality talked about how Wright did not fit in at first owing to his wrestling style. Initially, Eric Bischoff was not a fan of his unique methodology but later warmed up to Wright.

“I can also tell you another story about Alex [Wright]. Because of his style, he wasn’t fitting in very well. We were in Chicago one night, and Eric [Bischoff] was a bit down on [Alex] because he wasn’t fitting in very well. His style was different. This is absolute truth: Ric Flair was the booker at the time. Ric loved him, saw the potential in him. Knew the young ladies looked at him like that.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Alex Wright was with WCW from 1994 to 2001. He was the World Television Champion and tag team champion alongside Disco Inferno.

Eric Bischoff believes CM Punk will never return to WWE

CM Punk's future in the industry is up in the air following the backstage brawl at All Out. It was reported that AEW was interested in buying out his contract, but they feared a potential switch to WWE.

With Punk's antics, it is difficult to ascertain whether Tony Khan will continue to have him on the roster.

While speaking with Wrestling News, Eric Bischoff stated that the chances of Punk jumping ship to WWE were unlikely.

"I don't think it would be. I think CM Punk sh*t the bed. When Tony Khan brought CM Punk into AEW, he still had that mystique, the pipe bomb mystique. He was this character that stood up to McMahon and then walked away. There's a rebellious quality in that character that I think the average American admires. So Punk had this mystique and still had his fan base and Tony Khan was able to take advantage of that," stated Bischoff.

In the recent past, the former RAW General Manager also called out Tony Khan's leadership skills and booking of talents in the promotion.

