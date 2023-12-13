Blackpool Combat Club member gives an interesting response to CM Punk’s WWE return

A former WWE star shares his thoughts on CM Punk's epic return. The star is Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro).

CM Punk made his epic return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost a decade. Since then, many critics, veterans, and wrestling stars have given their opinions on the comeback.

While speaking with TalkSPORT, Claudio Castagnoli was asked for his take on the return of the Voice of the Voiceless. The former said that people switching companies is exciting for the fans.

"It happens, right? People switch and it’s exciting for the fans and I’ve talked about that before with Forbidden Door [annual co-PPV between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling]. Before it was like, man what if this guy would wrestle this guy from that company and then Forbidden Door happened. Now it’s just there’s two companies and there will be switches. I think it’s a very exciting time for the wrestling fans," Claudio Castagnoli said.

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli says, "I just try to do the best I can with what I’m given"

Cesaro was released from WWE in 2022. In the same year, he debuted in AEW as Claudio Castagnoli. Since then, he has become one of the most powerful wrestlers in the promotion. Fans love the latter for his perfection and technical skills.

After being asked if AEW will improve following CM Punk's WWE return, the former United States Champion told TalkSPORT that he likes to work on himself rather than concentrate on others.

"I can just speak personally I just try to do the best I can with what I’m given. If you start looking around you’ll just drive yourself crazy because there’s so many things out of your control that it’ll cloud your mind and cloud your judgment, so to me, I try not to worry about that. I try to put on the best thing that I can no matter what," said Castagnoli.

In Castagnoli's latest bout, he battled Eddie Kingston in a losing effort in the Continental Classic Tournament on AEW Dynamite.

