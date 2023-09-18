Blackpool Combat Club member suffers an injury ahead of AEW Grand Slam

AEW Grand Slam is just around the corner and the company seems to be stacking up the card. However, they have suffered a major blow with a vital member of the Blackpool Combat Club revealed to be injured.

This week on Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam is returning for the third consecutive year and seems to be in full force with the announced matches on the card expected to be bangers already. The main event is set to be MJF defending his AEW World title against the Grand Slam tournament winner, Samoa Joe.

Apart from that, another majorly anticipated match happens to be between the ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli and the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Eddie Kingston, in a winner takes all match. However, Claudio won't have the help of his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta was scheduled to appear for an independent wrestling promotion, Leah Valley Apparel Creations' event, Steelstacks SmackDown 2, but now the promotion have announced on the "X" (Twitter) social media platform that the Blackpool Combat Club member is injured for the show this Saturday:

"Unfortunately, @wheeleryuta has suffered an injury and is unable to compete this Sat @ STEELSTACKS SMACKDOWN II. We have, however, confirmed his participation in the pre-show Meet & Greet! Get an autograph and photo op with one of the hottest rising stars of televised wrestling!"

Expand Tweet

Well, this automatically means that Wheeler Yuta will not be able to make it to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam this Wednesday due to the injury. Yuta was last seen inside the ring at the All Out PPV weeks ago, where he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat Katsuyori Shibata and Eddie Kingston.

Bryan Danielson reflected on Wheeler Yuta's addition to the Blackpool Combat Club

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson opened up on how Wheeler Yuta joining the Blackpool Combat Club has been good for both him and other members as well:

"I go in earlier with Wheeler to teach and train, and I also pick his brain as a younger wrestler. That makes me a better wrestler. Through the process of teaching, I’m becoming better. Wheeler joining the group has been good for him. It’s been good for the rest of us. Helping him with some things makes me realize I need to work on certain things." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Expand Tweet

Wheeler Yuta is fairly young and, judging by his talent, he seems to have a great future ahead. Henceforth, only time will tell as to what AEW has in store for him after his potential return from injury.