Blackpool Combat Club member teases big match against former WWE Superstars in AEW

AEW star Wheeler Yuta believes that he and Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE) recently opened up on a potential match against FTR.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been on a fast track to success recently. Mentored by veteran William Regal, three of the four fighting members of the faction currently hold gold. While Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta are the Interim AEW World Champion and ROH Pure Champion, respectively, Claudio Castagnoli also became ROH World Champion at Death before Dishonor.

The pay-per-view also featured FTR defeating The Briscoes after a grueling match. Post-match, the audience witnessed the BCC come out on the ramp and have an intense staredown with the former WWE tag team while holding all their titles up.

Speaking about a possible clash between the BCC and FTR at the media scrum after the event, Yuta seemingly implied that a future match was on the cards.

“FTR, in my opinion, is the best tag team in the world, but there’s a reason that we have the Ring Of Honor World Championship, the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship, and Claudio and I have never tagged,” he said. “So who’s to say that we’re not going to be the best tag team in the world?” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wheeler Yuta's inclusion in the BCC was recently questioned by WWE legend Road Dogg

According to the former WWE star, Yuta may not be the right fit for a faction like the Blackpool Combat Club.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg implied that Yuta does not fit in a faction that has the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

"I don't like it. I think it's because I don't know him. I'm just being honest about that. Which one of us is not like the other, that's him. No offense to the guy, I don't know him and I'd probably love the guy. However, like I said, which one of us doesn't belong, you know what I mean, one of them who looks like they don't fit." [08:05 - 08:25]

Yuta will look to prove his critics wrong as he enjoys his reign as the ROH Pure Champion. He recently defeated Daniel Garcia at Death Before Dishonor.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the young AEW star in the near future.

What do you think of a potential match between BCC and FTR? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far