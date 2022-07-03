"I don't like it" – WWE Legend Road Dogg says one AEW star shouldn't be in Blackpool Combat Club (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg questioned the presence of Wheeler Yuta in the AEW faction, Blackpool Combat Club (BCC).

The 25-year-old caught the attention of William Regal, the faction's manager, on the March 30, 2022, episode of Dynamite after his bout with Bryan Danielson. Yuta's interaction with Regal highlighted the possibility of him joining the faction. On the April 8 episode of Rampage, Yuta made a valiant effort against Jon Moxley but couldn't win. Shortly after, he joined the BCC and was welcomed by Regal.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg said Yuta isn't at the same level as the other members of the faction:

"I don't like it. I think it's because I don't know him. I'm just being honest about that. Which one of us is not like the other, that's him. No offense to the guy, I don't know him and I'd probably love the guy. However, like I said, which one of us doesn't belong, you know what I mean, one of them who looks like they don't fit." (from 08:05 to 08:25)

He further stated that AEW should do a better job pushing Yuta as the faction can produce a main event star:

"Elevate him? I totally get that, but is he the guy that? Because if there's a different guy, you put him in that group to elevate him. What I'm saying is, were you elevating this guy to the mid-card? This is the opportunity to elevate somebody to the main event. If you've got a talent, you want to utilise in that spot. And maybe that's him, I do not know that." (from 08:44 to 09:10)

AEW star Jon Moxley explains Wheeler Yuta's entry into the group was an accident

Jon Moxley shed light on how Wheeler Yuta ended up joining the BCC.

On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, he said Yuta was a replacement for Brian Kendrick on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage:

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident," said Moxley. "I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match isn't happening (…) The show starts in an hour and Tony was, like, ‘Wheeler!’ (…) So we go and have a little match."

Yuta remains a big part of the faction despite not getting the same attention as Danielson and Moxley. It remains to be seen how AEW books him in the future.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T for transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far