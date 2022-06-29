"He's in the group " - Jon Moxley says AEW star's entry into his faction was an "accident" 

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley recently revealed that Wheeler Yuta was not planned to join the Blackpool Combat Club the way he did.

The feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson led to the formation of one of the most dominant teams in AEW. Mentored by WWE legend William Regal himself, Blackpool Combat Club has recruited Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in its ranks.

Apparently, the April 8 match between Moxley and Yuta was scheduled mere hours before the show. In a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the Purveyor of Violence stated that he was initially booked to fight Brian Kendrick.

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident. I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match is not happening … The show starts in an hour and Tony was like, ‘Wheeler!’… So we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CHAD @ChaddyElite



- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

- Bryan Danielson

- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

- Claudio Castagnoli

- Managed by Lord William Regal

This is a legit powerful faction, not only in AEW but in pro wrestling.



#AEW The Blackpool Combat Club is a stable comprised of:- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley- Bryan Danielson- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta- Claudio Castagnoli- Managed by Lord William RegalThis is a legit powerful faction, not only in AEW but in pro wrestling. The Blackpool Combat Club is a stable comprised of:- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley- Bryan Danielson- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta- Claudio Castagnoli- Managed by Lord William RegalThis is a legit powerful faction, not only in AEW but in pro wrestling.#AEW https://t.co/qi5ZSi8HeT

Mox was victorious on the aforementioned match on Dynamite. However, after the bout, Regal offered Yuta a handshake and an invitation to join BCC. The latter gladly accepted the offer and is now one of the four pillars of the group.

Jon Moxley is scheduled to have a massive match on AEW Dynamite this week

While there are rumors of Jon Moxley suffering a concussion, it has been reported that he is fine and will wrestle this Wednesday.

On Dynamite this week, Mox will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society in the second-ever Blood and Guts match. Due to the latter team's victory at Forbidden Door, they will have 'a man advantage' over their opponents.

The Blackpool Combat Club member faced NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. The grueling match ended with Moxley executing a Death Rider DDT on the Ace and crowning the AEW Interim World Champion.

However, Moxley is expected to face CM Punk in the future when the latter makes a return. The match will unify the two world titles, leaving only one Champion standing.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far