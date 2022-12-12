Blackpool Combat Club member teases potential name to replace William Regal on AEW

AEW faction Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently hinted at William Regal's replacement in the stable as Regal prepares to leave AEW.

During the ROH: Final Battle media call, Tony Khan also stated that once his contract expires at the end of this month, Regal will rejoin the Triple H-led promotion. I'm Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die, William Regal told his stablemates in a pre-recorded Dynamite promo for last week's episode.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta, the current ROH Pure Champion, recently spoke on the Battlegrounds Podcast to talk about possible replacements for the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Yuta discussed Nigel McGuinness as a possible mentor replacement:

"I think that Nigel’s awesome, but I think that we’re probably gonna wind up doing with the BCC is just taking it forward ourselves. We’ve already learned a lot, and now it’s up to those three to continue to help continue to mentor me. You heard Regal say it himself. So I think that is gonna probably be the four of us going from now on, but we’ll see where it ends," Yuta said. (H/T - Wrestlingheadlines)

He stated that they would be the four members of the Blackpool Combat Club for the time being:

"I’m certainly not ruling it out. Like I said, Nigel’s awesome, and I think his style, obviously he’s not active anymore, but his style fit in great with what we were doing. So yeah, I think he’s great. But I think for right now, it’ll be the four of us." (H/T - Wrestlingheadlines)

A tough fight between Yuta and Moxley on the April 8 edition of AEW Rampage led to Yuta joining the BCC in April. He competed against both Moxley and Danielson in brutal fights, earning the respect of the group.

AEW Star doesn't have a championship name, according to Booker T

The 26-year-old has taken part in some of the largest shows of the year as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. The most notable one being Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society feud.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed on the Hall of Fame podcast that Wheeler Yuta lacks a championship name:

"I'm thinking about guys from an overall perspective, and the one thing I'm thinking about [is] 'champion.' I'm thinking about this kid who's like, 'I've got to be champion.' And the first thing I think about is, does Wheeler Yuta sound like a championship name? You know, that's the first thing that jumps out to me. 'The AEW Champion, Wheeler Yuta!' He's putting himself behind the 8-ball immediately." (H/T WrestlingInc)

In 2022, Wheeler Yuta played a significant role in AEW. At the ROH Finale Battle 2022, he defeated Daniel Garcia to win the Ring of Honor Pure Championship.

Do you think Nigel McGuinness should take William Regal's place in the BCC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes