Blackpool Combat Club members laid out by WWE legend’s stable, Jon Moxley nowhere to be seen

Earlier tonight on Collision, a certain member of The Blackpool Combat Club was attacked by a top heel stable. Fortunately, some of his comrades came to his aid. This would be Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

Castagnoli faced Lance Archer in singles competition tonight. It was a great fight between the two former WWE Superstars as they each showcased their incredible skill set and strength. At a point in the match, it seemed as if the Swiss star was about to go for a Giant Swing on the Murderhawk Monster.

A blindside attack from The Righteous greeted him. They were Archer's allies, and all three of them were managed by WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Bryan Danielson immediately came out to save his comrade, but he too fell to the numbers advantage.

The man who evened the odds was surprisingly Katsuyori Shibata, who came out with a steel chair in hand. He faced Danielson during the opening match of tonight's show.

Surprisingly, nowhere in sight was Jon Moxley, who has always been standing alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. The Blackpool Combat Club has staggered numbers, with Wheeler Yuta being out with an injury.

It remains to be seen if things are over between The Blackpool Combat Club and Lancer Archer + The Righteous.

