Bryan Danielson beats debuting 44-year-old star on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 17, 2024 06:18 IST
Bryan Danielson is a WWE Grand Slam Champion who is now with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Bryan Danielson has just competed in another dream match tonight on Collision against a top star who just made his debut on the Saturday show. This would be Katsuyori Shibata.

Aside from their love of the sport, both stars have followed in the footsteps of legendary Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. They both have incredible comeback stories, as both men were told they may never return to the ring.

Shibata suffered from a serious head injury, which caused him to collapse after a match, and he was told he may never compete again. Bryan Danielson suffered from a neck injury and was in retirement for two years.

Tonight, it was a showcase of technical wrestling between the two stars. Both men displayed heavy-hitting action as they brought the fight to one another.

At points in the match, it seemed as if Bryan Danielson was seconds away from a win, as he was able to successfully hit his Busaiku Knee and have his LeBell lock locked in on multiple occasions, but the former ROH Pure Champion always found a way to kick out or break free.

In the end, The American Dragon's elusiveness paved the way, as after a series of holds, he was able to roll up Katsuyori Shibata for the win.

Both men then had a show of respect post-match.

Edited by Neda Ali
