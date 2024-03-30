Blackpool Combat Club suffer shocking defeat at major event

Top AEW faction Blackpool Combat Club shockingly suffered a defeat in an eight-man tag team match at a recent major event outside of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

During the recent CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event, Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, along with Matt Sydal competed in Arena Mexico for the first time. The AEW stars squared off against the team of Mistico, Blue Panther, Volador Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero in an eight-man tag team match.

The match was action-packed as expected with several amazing spots. At the end of the contest, Mistico put Matt Sydal in an arm bar and made him tap out to ensure a victory for the team of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

After the match, Danielson was infuriated and chanted 'NO! NO!' while running around the ringside. Moreover, The American Dragon also challenged Blue Panther to a one-on-one match next week in Mexico, which the latter accepted.

What is Blackpool Combat Club's current state in AEW?

Although the Blackpool Combat Club was firing on all cylinders when it was formed a few years ago, the AEW faction has not been very impressive for several months. Currently, the faction members have been doing good on their own.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, defeated FTR in a tag team match at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. However, Bryan Danielson failed to capture the Continental Championship from Eddie Kingston at the same event. Nonetheless, The American Dragon is set to square off against Will Ospreay at the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward.

