"Blake Monroe single handedly out drawing," "Yikes" - Fans brutally troll AEW after WWE NXT defeats Summer Blockbuster 2025 in ratings

Wrestling fans hilariously trolled AEW after television ratings showed a dismal performance when it came to coverage. Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster 2025 lost to WWE NXT, and the fans could not contain themselves as they called out Tony Khan's promotion.

Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster was a mega four-hour show that had a lot of matches and incidents. From Will Ospreay taking on Swerve Strickland to Mercedes Mone confronting Toni Storm after her match with Julia Hart, the show had it all.

However, despite that, the ratings were not good at all as the numbers fell from last week’s Fyter Fest. While Fyter Fest pulled in 655k viewers, Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster could only pull in 597k.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

The fans quickly pointed out how former AEW star Mariah May, who now goes by Blake Monroe in WWE, single-handedly outdrew the Jacksonville-based promotion in the ratings, while another fan pointed out how the show was getting destroyed by NXT.

Fan reactions to AEW Dynamite's latest ratings [Image credit: fan comments on X]

What went down at AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster 2025?

While the ratings were down and with obvious criticism coming the way of AEW, a lot went down at Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster 2025. The show saw The Young Bucks taking out Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.

Then there was the unusual alliance between Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis as they teamed up to take out Kenny Omega, which was a shocking thing for the fans to see. On the other hand, there was the confrontation between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm, nicely setting up the impending showdown at All In: Texas in July.

With the ratings taking a beating, Tony Khan will want to go back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong this week compared to the previous week's ratings, where they pulled in almost 100k more viewers. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Dynamite next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!