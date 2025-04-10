'Blink twice if you need help' - Fans concerned for MJF's real-life girlfriend after uncomfortable on-screen AEW moment

AEW star MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, rarely share the screen on AEW live programming. The latter works as a backstage and in-ring interviewer in the same promotion. The duo has been dating since February 2023. In a surprise segment, the two personalities recently shared screenspace on tonight's Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth has been trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate for many weeks. However, on tonight's Dynamite, the faction made it clear that they do not want Maxwell on their side. The latter was heartbroken after Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley didn't let him in The Hurt Syndicate. Later, MJF confronted MVP backstage, where the latter was being interviewed by his real-life girlfriend, Alicia.

The former AEW World Champion then told her to get out of the room rudely. While this didn't sit well with many fans, some found it hilarious, and they have been talking about it on social media.

Fans claimed that The Salt of the Earth disrespecting Alicia Atout was 'wild' and unexpected.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to an uncomfortable moment between MJF and his girlfriend [Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter]

It will be interesting to see if and how the former AEW World Champion sneaks into The Hurt Syndicate, as all the doors are seemingly closed for him right now.

