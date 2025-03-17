Blockbuster Kenny Omega match teased in AEW - "I've been chasing for almost ten years"

A new signing has teased a massive match against Kenny Omega in AEW. He said he had been waiting ten years for this.

Speedball Mike Bailey made his AEW debut as the wild card participant in the first round of the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament against The Beast Mortos. Bailey picked up an impressive win and will now move on to the second round, where he will face Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy, and Ricochet in a four-way match next week on Dynamite. The winner of this match will move on to face Kenny Omega at Dynasty for the AEW International Championship.

Ahead of this match, AEW star Mike Bailey spoke about the possibility of facing Kenny Omega in his recent vlog. He mentioned that he had been chasing a match against The Cleaner for nearly ten years:

"Maybe it's thinking too far ahead and overconfidence. Me vs. Kenny is the match that I'm literally here to get. It's the match I've been chasing for almost ten years," Bailey said in his vlog.

Nic Nemeth wants Mike Bailey to face Kenny Omega at Dynasty

Even before joining AEW, Mike Bailey was one of the most popular stars of the TNA roster. When he came out as the wild card participant, fans were excited to see Bailey perform in the tournament, but very few expected him to win and advance. Now that Bailey is one step closer to winning the AEW International Championship, fans are starting to believe he could win this tournament and face Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nick Nemeth noted that he did not expect Mike Bailey to win his debut match, but when he ended up winning, it got him excited. He wants to see Bailey and the Best Bout Machine face off against each other:

"The first thing I saw, I went from like, ‘Oh he’s gonna have a good showing, and it’ll be that’s a cool debut and not win,’ and then when he won, I went, ‘I want to see him and Kenny and I want it right now.’ I want to see him take him down to the wire. Even if he doesn’t win, you’ve made a kid in three weeks and boom, he’s in and off and running," he said. [H/T : EWrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see who will be Kenny Omega's next challenger.

