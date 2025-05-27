Blockbuster Mercedes Mone rematch teased after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

A blockbuster match involving Mercedes Mone has been teased after AEW Double or Nothing 2025. This is great, and fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating it.

Ad

Mone defeated Jamie Hayter to win the Owen Hart Women’s Cup, and she has also earned the right to challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. After winning the match and taking questions from the media at the scrum, she was asked about Athena and her call-outs.

Mercedes Mone said that she was ready and even implied to Tony Khan that she might go to Ring of Honor. Now, Athena has hit back at her and openly challenged her once again. Taking to X/Twitter, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

“I triple dog dare you! #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #ForeverROHChamp #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #AEW.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mone took on Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation last month and came out on top. This was Athena's first singles loss in nearly two years. It is clear that there is still animosity between the two.

What exactly did Mercedes Mone say about Athena?

In the exchange between her and the reporter at the Double or Nothing media scrum, Mercedes Mone pointed out exactly the kind of threat she poses to Athena.

Ad

However, she also pointed out how talented Athena is. She said:

“I mean, don't make me go to Ring of Honor, right Tony? And I am not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I have ever been in the ring with and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her.”

Ad

That is a clear warning from the current TBS Champion to the Ring of Honor star. Considering their recent exchange and the history between them, it seems like only a matter of time before the two stars go head to head in a singles match.

It will be interesting to see how that will come about and how AEW President Tony Khan will be charting out a way to get it done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More