"Bloody joke" - Massive setback for AEW star ahead of Dynamite

A top AEW star has opened up about facing a major setback while traveling for Dynamite this week. The star is set for a major segment with a former world champion tonight.

Will Ospreay is currently involved in a storyline with The Don Callis Family and seems to be forming an alliance with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The Aerial Assassin came to the aid of The Cleaner for two consecutive weeks, but both stars were eventually taken down by the faction. Omega and Ospreay are set to have a face-to-face segment on tonight's Dynamite.

Ahead of his major segment, Will Ospreay faced an unfortunate setback during his travel. The Aerial Assassin took to his X account to reveal that an airline company forgot to put his baggage during a connecting flight from the UK. The English professional wrestler expressed his frustrations regarding the flight delay.

"19 hours from travelling from the U.K. to Knoxville, & [sic] @Delta forgot to put my bags on whilst [sic] connecting in Atlanta. How the bag doesn’t make it on, especially when you delay the flight to Knoxville by 3 [sic] hours is a bloody joke, lads. Shi**y customer service in baggage assistance!" he wrote.

AEW star opens up about his journey in Tony Khan's promotion

Will Ospreay made his in-ring debut as a full-time talent in Tony Khan's company in March 2024. Earlier today, the two-time International Champion took to his X account to reflect on his journey in AEW thus far and also expressed excitement for the year 2025.

"Honestly seeing all these from 2024, extremely proud to be part of the team. Feel super lucky to be able to appeal my trade under the banner of All Elite Wrestling. 2025, I hope to continue this run & [sic] adapt to new opportunities. Thank you for giving me your energy!" he wrote.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the 31-year-old.

