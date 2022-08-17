"Keep your eyes peeled" - Undisputed Elite member hints at a new non-wrestling project alongside former WWE Superstars

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW regular Bobby Fish recently announced that the Undisputed Elite has embarked on hosting a podcast.

The Undisputed Elite has been one of the most influential factions in recent times. The trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly are credited with redefining the modern-day faction culture. Known as the Undisputed Era in WWE, the group of veterans captured the NXT tag titles on three different occasions.

After relishing a successful WWE run, the trio eventually reunited in All Elite Wrestling last year. The three men regrouped on AEW Dynamite last week to turn on The Young Bucks in a shocking revelation.

During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Bobby Fish expressed his gratitude to fans for their perpetual support:

"Thank you for the support, thank you for tuning in, thank you for purchasing some stuff, for being fans, always coming out to signings, matches, all that good stuff, buying the merch and the figures," Fish said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The reDragon member then announced an upcoming podcast for the Undisputed Elite:

"Thank you. And keep your eyes peeled for the Undisputed Podcast, coming to podcast platforms everywhere, sooner than later," he added.

No details about the podcast airing schedule were given by Fish.

Bobby Fish weighed in on a potential WWE return after Triple H assumed new role

WWE recently went through a series of administrative changes after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The new regime has bestowed unto Triple H the responsibility of heading the creative department.

The former NXT head earned the respect of numerous modern-day performers during his tenure, including Bobby Fish. The ring veteran has never shied away from voicing his admiration for Hunter since his WWE days.

During an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, the former kickboxer spoke about a potential return to the global juggernaut:

"Brilliant is the only description I can attribute to that man (Triple H) when it comes to pro wrestling. I left after my release, so I can't speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing, that things could return or maybe become something entirely new or different, but under him," said Fish.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: And to think we were excited about The Undisputed Elite's reunion 🥲Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: tbs.app.link/BebMGr5Cdsb And to think we were excited about The Undisputed Elite's reunion 🥲 Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: tbs.app.link/BebMGr5Cdsb https://t.co/QBoKAe81lG

The Undisputed Era turning on The Young Bucks inscribed the beginning of a long-awaited feud. Speculation of Kenny Omega returning to AEW soon has been doing the rounds lately. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for the Undisputed Elite's upcoming podcast? Let us know in the comments section below.

