"Things could return" - Popular AEW star reacts to Triple H assuming creative control in WWE

AEW star Bobby Fish recently gave his thoughts on his former boss Triple H and his recent ascension to the head of WWE creative. The ring veteran even noted that he would "go to war" with him.

During his time as head of NXT, Triple H garnered a tremendous amount of respect and admiration, not only from the WWE Universe but from other superstars on the roster. Many wrestlers from the old Black & Gold days of NXT have praised The Game. One of those stars is current AEW star Bobby Fish.

Speaking with Rewind, Recap, Relive in an interview, Fish described Triple H as having a "brilliant" mindset for the pro wrestling industry.

"Hunter is brilliant. The time I spent learning under him, brilliant is the only description I can attribute to that man when it comes to pro wrestling. I'm happy to see things seem to be working out there in a more harmonious way... I left after my release, so I can't speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing, that things could return or maybe become something entirely new or different, but under him," Bobby Fish said.

Bobby Fish noted that nearly everything Triple H has had a "hand in" has been successful.

"I can't see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that's not going to be successful. I'm obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week." (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Fish was released on August 6th last year due to budget cuts. He made his AEW debut on October 6, 2022, where he lost against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

William Regal recently spoke about his relationship with Triple H

The current AEW personality and leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, recently spoke about his personal and professional relationship with WWE's EVP on an episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast.

The former King of the Ring winner cited that while The Game and he had a good relationship, they never really spoke that often.

“Me and H don’t have great conversations. We don’t; the one thing we do have is music, though (…) We spent time learning our craft together, and me and him can just look at each other from across an arena, and I know what he wants, and I’ll take care of it. When we worked together, I was the last person [he talked to]," said William Regal.

Triple H @TripleH

Excited for this week of Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWE Recruit Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE! Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWERecruit https://t.co/2DsIHTgpzH

William Regal previously served as the on-screen General Manager for NXT during his time with WWE. However, he was released following the company's transition from the old Black and Gold NXT branding to the current NXT 2.0 format.

What are your thoughts on how Triple H has done as head of WWE Creative? Do you foresee more changes coming? Let us know in the comment section below!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali