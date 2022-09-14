Former WWE Superstar outlines major difference between working under Tony Khan and Triple H

Bobby Fish has drawn comparisons between the fulfillment he felt while working for Tony Khan and Triple H, respectively.

After relishing a successful NXT run between 2017- 2021, Bobby Fish jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling in October 2021. During his one-year tenure with Tony Khan's promotion, Fish unsuccessfully challenged for both the AEW Tag Team and TNT Championships. The 45-year-old left AEW last month, given both parties couldn't come to terms on a new deal.

As a member of the Undisputed Era, Fish clinched NXT tag team titles on two different occasions. It should be noted that throughout his WWE stint, the 20-year veteran worked under the leadership of Triple H.

Speaking to Wrestling Headlines, Bobby Fish reminisced about impressive outings with some top AEW stars:

"Personally, no. I felt like I had those instances for myself and thought to myself, like, I know I just had a good one. The one that I had with Danielson. I remember just feeling accomplished. Last one I had with Darby Allen, I mean, talk about a talented kid, and a great opponent, and a great like, I don’t know, I can’t sing his praises enough," said Fish. [H/T: Rajah]

The former kickboxer further spoke about feeling more rewarded while working under The Game's guidance:

"That was, you know, the last time I can remember really feeling like, Yeah, we did something cool. But getting that look or that nod from anybody in the back. No, nowhere near what I felt the pride I felt working under Hunter,” he added.

Bobby Fish weighs in on Triple H leading WWE's creative team

After Vince McMahon's retirement in July 2022, Triple H took charge as WWE's head of creative for both RAW and SmackDown. Since assuming his new role, The Cerebral Assassin has brought back several released performers, including Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman.

Speaking at K&S WrestleFest, Bobby Fish lavished praise on Hunter for his leadership qualities:

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," said Fish.

flores @bflores_19 BOBBY FISH is the missing piece for triple H. The debut is going to be generational!! BOBBY FISH is the missing piece for triple H. The debut is going to be generational!! https://t.co/mDGZwcgz2n

Bobby Fish is a well-revered name on pro-wrestling circuits across the world. Given his wealth of experience, he could undoubtedly be a valuable asset for WWE. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the global juggernaut in the near future.

