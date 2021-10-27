Former WWE Star takes a shot at CM Punk ahead of AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday, AEW Star Bobby Fish is waiting to test how great CM Punk is. Bobby Fish stated that CM Punk is only allegedly The Best in the World and challenged The Voice of the Voiceless to prove his greatness.

AEW recently booked Punk to lock horns with Fish in a one-on-one match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. This match against Bobby will be Punk's debut match for AEW Dynamite, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the former WWE superstar wrestle on the flagship show of the promotion. The duo hasn't crossed paths in a wrestling ring before.

After a win against Invictus Khash, Fish was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who asked him about his upcoming match with CM Punk. Fish replied that Punk is only "allegedly" The Best in the World and added it's time to test him on Dynamite. Bobby concluded the interview mocking Punk's iconic catchphrase, "It's Colbberin' Time".

"On Dynamite, I’ve got CM Punk. The Best in the World...Allegedly. So we are gonna find out on Dynamite just how good you really are CM Punk. Because, in about 24 hours, Tony, you know it, I know it and, most importantly, he knows it...It's Clobbering time," said Bobby Fish.

Paul Wight says CM Punk's debut for AEW was Unreal

AEW Star Paul Wight recently revealed that CM Punk's AEW debut in Chicago was one of the greatest moments in wrestling history. Paul said he would place Punk's debut somewhere in the Top 3 moments he has ever seen.

"Definitely top 5. Probably top 3 in my lifetime. You think of Stone Cold Steve Austin with the breaking of the glass, and the Austin 3:16 promo, wow, you know what I mean? That was the start of something huge. When Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined the NWO after so many years, the trash that was thown in the ring, that was a huge moment. CM Punk coming back was so unreal because people have waited for so long and there were so many teases."

Currently in AEW, CM Punk is on an undefeated streak. The former WWE Champion is slowly finding his pace and momentum in the ring, and his match against Bobby Fish will test his capabilities. However, fans expect Punk to win the match and continue his undefeated streak.

