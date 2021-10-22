"Unreal" - Former WWE star on why CM Punk's AEW debut is an all-time great moment

Paul Wight was recently a guest on the Brandon Kravitz Podcast. During the interview, Wight was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut and where he ranked it.

Wight said that Punk's incredible debut in his hometown was "definitely top 5" for him and compared it to Stone Cold Steve Austin and also Hulk Hogan joining the NWO. The former WWE star added that the many years fans had waited for Punk to return before it finally happened also played its part in adding to the moment:

"Definitely top 5. Probably top 3 in my lifetime. You think of Stone Cold Steve Austin with the breaking of the glass, and the Austin 3:16 promo, wow, you know what I mean? That was the start of something huge. When Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined the NWO after so many years, the trash that was thown in the ring, that was a huge moment. CM Punk coming back was so unreal because people have waited for so long and there were so many teases. Every time a wrestling organization went to Chicago, 'Is this the time we are going to see CM Punk?' then you see CM Punk come back, still in great shape, still is excellent at what he does.

AEW star Paul Wight on what he loves about CM Punk

Paul Wight went on to discuss his love for CM Punk's wrestling style, explaining why it resonated with him so much.

Wight also praised Punk's promo ability, including the one he cut after his AEW debut, which Wight praised for its masterful storytelling:

"I love CM Punk's matches because he starts slower and builds up towards the end, towards the end you're going nuts because he pulls you right in with his work and his ability to tell that story in the ring. And he's great on the microphone. His timing on the promo when he came back in Chicago... if you're a younger talent and you're looking for cadence and meaning and telling a story and how to cut a promo, that promo was one of the best I've ever heard for storytelling.

