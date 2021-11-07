"That doesn’t sit well" – Former WWE Superstar unhappy over losing to Bryan Danielson

Bobby Fish recently expressed his desire to avenge his loss against Bryan Danielson. Fish also explained his long history with the fellow AEW star that kickstarted almost a decade ago.

Fish has made quite an impact since debuting in AEW. The former Undisputed Era member has fought with top-notch stars like CM Punk, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson. Although he came up short against almost everyone, these bouts helped him get a much-needed spotlight.

While speaking on a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Bobby Fish recalled his first-ever match against Bryan Danielson ten years ago. The former NXT star revealed that he and Bryan traveled together in Japan and on the indie circuit.

Fish believes there are similarities between the two regardless of different wrestling styles:

"It’s been 10 years or more since Bryan [Danielson] and I had a match. I’ve always been a fan, we traveled when I was very young in the industry, working for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Bryan and I traveled together in Japan, and when you’re traveling there, in particular, you tend to bond a little bit more because it’s so isolating. Bryan and I always got along and there was just always this weird chemistry. Then we ended up crossing paths on the indies with this company called Evolve, maybe more than 10 years ago, and we were very different performers then but, obviously, some thing’s are still the same." (H/T- WrestleZone)

Bobby Fish said he's 2-0 against the former WWE superstar, and it doesn't sit well with him:

"I was looking forward to that when it was announced and I couldn’t have been happier with the way things went…so much so that I want to run it back because Bryan’s 2-0 on me right now, and that doesn’t sit well…that doesn’t sit well.”

Bryan Danielson will have an uphill task at AEW Full Gear

Bryan Danielson, who's so far undefeated in singles competition in AEW, squares off against Miro in the final of the World Title Eliminator at Full Gear next week. In what will be a do-or-die situation, the winner will be the #1 contender for the AEW World Title.

Miro and Danielson, both former WWE stars, have wrestled multiple times. Danielson's technique will be tested against a different version of the Bulgarian star. So far, Miro has been booked according to his potential. It will be interesting to see who wins this high-stakes encounter.

What do you make of Bobby Fish's history with Bryan Danielson?

