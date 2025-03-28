  • home icon
  Bobby Lashley asks ChatGPT if he should trust a major AEW star and the answer is incredibly accurate

Bobby Lashley asks ChatGPT if he should trust a major AEW star and the answer is incredibly accurate

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:24 GMT
Bobby Lashley AEW
Bobby Lashley is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image Sources: AEW's Facebook handle and allelitewrestling.com]

The former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed how he asked ChatGPT AI whether to trust a top AEW star. The All Mighty also disclosed how the AI had a similar opinion to him.

Bobby Lashley took ChatGPT's help as he had trust issues with the major AEW star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, MVP gave his business card to MJF and asked whether he would be open to joining The Hurt Syndicate. This past Wednesday, Maxwell accepted the offer to join the group.

However, Bobby Lashley showed up alongside Shelton Benjamin and halted the deal between MJF and MVP. Lashley also tore the business card. Meanwhile, The All Mighty was looking for a second opinion on the same, and he took some help from the ChatGPT AI assistant.

In his recent Instagram post, Lashley revealed how ChatGPT advised The Hurt Syndicate to be cautious before trusting MJF. The former WWE Champion wrote the following in the caption:

"Had to ask ChatGPT for a second opinion on whether The Hurt Syndicate should do business with MJF. Guess what? ChatGPT has the same reservations I do. Looks like we’re both not fully sold on this one. 🤔"
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin got a challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Title

After Bobby Lashley forced MJF to leave the ring on Dynamite this past Wednesday, The Hurt Syndicate was confronted by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. MVP absolutely dismantled the two on the mic before assuring them that they could get a shot at Bobby and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Title if they won a match.

Therefore, Big Bill and Bryan Keith are slated for a tag match against Top Flight on Collision this Saturday with The Hurt Syndicate and the AEW World Tag Team Title in their sight.

It remains to be seen if Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree will turn out to be the next challengers for Bobby and Shelton.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
