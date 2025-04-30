Bobby Lashley to hire 35-year-old former WWE star to deal with MJF on Dynamite? Likelihood explored

AEW stars Bobby Lashley and MJF have been arguing with each other on every episode of Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth has been trying to get into the Hurt Syndicate. The offer was extended by MVP, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin didn't agree.

After weeks of pestering and bribing, the former AEW World Champion convinced Shelton Benjamin to change his vote. Currently, Bobby Lashley is the only one who doesn't want Maxwell in the faction. After getting fed up with the requests, the All Mighty could put an end to him by debuting a blockbuster former WWE name, Cedric Alexander.

The Hurt Business was one of the few hits of the pandemic era. While Hurt Syndicate is strong, the faction lacks a daredevil like the former Cruiserweight Champion. He could be a game-changer in the faction due to his extraordinary skills. He was released from WWE earlier this year.

Bobby Lashley could bring Cedric Alexander back in the game and command him to ambush MJF on the upcoming edition of Dynamite so that the latter wouldn't annoy them.

MJF doesn't want to press charges against Bobby Lashley

The former AEW World Champion was embarrassed last week by the All Mighty. MJF asked Lashley to let him into the Hurt Syndicate, and if he does, Maxwell might gift him his car. Before even giving his answer, Bobby entered the car, gave him a thumbs down, and drove away with the car.

Later, the former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter and revealed that he would not be pressing charges against the AEW Tag Team Champion.

"The local New Orleans authorities asked me if I wanted to press charges on Bob. I said no cuz I’m not a snitch. Yet another reason I’ll be great in The Hurt Syndicate. Enjoy the car, Bob!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the Hurt Syndicate will ever recruit Maxwell.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More