"I don't think that door is closed" – WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's former partner teases returning to AEW

Compared to WWE, the number of wrestlers leaving AEW has been significantly less. A certain former All Elite star already seems willing to make a return as well.

The star in question is Lio Rush. While only 27 years old, he has already wrestled in several promotions, including WWE and AEW. During his time in WWE, he teamed up with Bobby Lashley as the latter's manager.

The young wrestler joined AEW in 2021 but didn't stick with the promotion for long. His contract expired in February this year, leading to him becoming a free agent.

In a recent interview with GOW MEDIA 216, Rush talked about the chances of joining the All Elite brand again:

"Nothing is ever closed, nothing. I feel like I have made the best out of the opportunites I was presented, while staying true to myself. (...) I do think one day, it will be inevitable, I think it's inevitable to cross paths with Tony again. (...) Even with my departure, there was no bad blood, I mean, the situation was what it was, and we parted ways. I don't think that that door is closed" (from 2:45 to 4:28)

While there are no plans for his AEW return yet, Lio's latest comments suggest a positive atmosphere between Tony Khan and him. Fans must stay tuned to see whether he joins the All Elite scene again.

The former WWE star had an unpleasant interaction with Tony Khan once

Although Lio Rush pointed out that he had no bad blood with the AEW President, there has been one instance where he stood against Tony Khan.

During the rocky patch with Big Swole a couple of months ago, Rush took the side of the former AEW star. Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old asked Tony Khan to apologize for his comments.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the incident will pose a problem in case Lio wants to return to AEW.

