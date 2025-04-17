Bobby Lashley's weakness possibly exploited on AEW Dynamite 

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:16 GMT
Bobby Lashley is part of the AEW roster (Image via AEW
Bobby Lashley is part of the AEW roster (Image via AEW's X)

Bobby Lashley is known to be a tough, no-nonsense individual. However, on this week's AEW television, it seems like a narcissistic star was able to exploit his one weak spot.

The star who exploited Lashley's weakness was none other than MJF. On the April 16 edition of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Lashley and his partner, Shelton Benjamin, defeated Gates of Agony in an explosive tag team match. As the duo and their manager, MVP, celebrated in the ring, MJF arrived to interrupt them.

Much like he had been doing for weeks, the Salt of the Earth once again tried to pitch his case to join The Hurt Syndicate. However, this time, he tried to entice the faction members with the company of beautiful ladies.

After the segment, The Hurt Syndicate was seen discussing the events backstage. MVP tried to explain to Bobby Lashley that he should look at it from a business standpoint with what MJF offered and believed that he could be the ticket to what the faction wanted.

Moreover, MVP assured that should he go out of line, Lashley could hurt him. After some agreement, Lashley and the others walked away to celebrate with the beautiful women. As for MJF, he might have studied The Hurt Syndicate's time in WWE when they had such celebrations and were surrounded by women on numerous occasions. With Bobby Lashley possibly having a changed mindset, it seems MJF might have pushed the right buttons to get what he wanted.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

