  Bobby Lashley in serious trouble just days ahead of AEW All Out 2025

Bobby Lashley in serious trouble just days ahead of AEW All Out 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:51 GMT
Bobby Lashley (Image source: AEW on X)

Former WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley has been announced for a major match next week amid an ongoing feud. It will be Bobby's first single bout in months, and he may be in trouble.

At Forbidden Door 2025, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Brodido and FTR in a three-way tag team match. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony showed up to take The Hurt Syndicate out of the match. This led to Bobby and Shelton losing their title to Brodido without being pinned.

The Hurt Syndicate has been seeking retribution on Ricochet ever since Forbidden Door. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, The One and Only defeated Shelton Benjamin before the Gates of Agony and the Syndicate got into a massive brawl. Following the altercation, a major announcement regarding a match has been made.

Bobby Lashley on kicking MJF out of The Hurt Syndicate

Earlier this year, MJF was part of The Hurt Syndicate. He joined the group after getting thumbs up from all the members and hung around the trio for weeks. However, Max got kicked out of the stable last month by Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on The F Y'all Podcast, Lashley revealed the reason why he removed MJF from The Hurt Syndicate:

"With MJF, I gave the thumbs down. I gave the thumbs down because if I don't trust you, that's a big deal for me. And I didn't trust him bringing him in originally. And then since we've gotten in, I just kind of see that he is focused on his own path. So instead of having us stay with us and then now we're all moving in different directions, I was like, just go on your own path. Yeah. And then you go on your path and let us go on our path," Bobby said.

Moreover, The Hurt Syndicate is also slated for a trios match against Ricochet and the Gates of Agony at All Out 2025.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
