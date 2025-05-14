"Bombshell" - Current WWE star reacts after Mercedes Mone posts jaw-dropping pictures

A former Divas Champion commented on Mercedes Mone's stunning pictures on social media. WWE veteran Natalya has locked horns with the reigning TBS Champion multiple times in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. While the 42-year-old star is rarely given the spotlight in WWE, she has been wrestling in outside promotions.

The reigning TBS Champion has promised to change the game for female wrestling. She has been delivering excellent matches throughout her AEW career so far and has elevated the women's division step by step. She recently punched her ticket to the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals and will face Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.

Mercedes Mone recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of amazing pictures of herself.

Along with many fans, Natalya also seemed to like the picture, and the former Divas Champion sent her a one-word message.

"Bombshell," she commented.

Take a look at her comment below:

Screengrab of Natalya's comment

Mercedes Mone reveals her dream in AEW

All In is one of the biggest annual shows Tony Khan books. So far, fans have loved the two editions of the pay-per-view.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Mercedes Mone claimed she wanted to main event All In and compared the extravaganza to the Super Bowl.

"I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Um, but really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about—main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. And you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map. So, to do that in Texas… well, I am the Beyoncé of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, the look, but just the match alone," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the TBS Champion will eventually get to the main event of AEW's biggest show.

