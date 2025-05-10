Mercedes Mone compares herself to Grammy-winning megastar; teases new look at AEW's "Super Bowl" 

Mercedes Mone suffered a heartbreaking loss this weekend, but she's already looking ahead to AEW's biggest event of the year. The CEO recently compared herself to music industry megastar Beyoncé and teased a glow-up at All In Texas.

Ad

The former Sasha Banks has been running hard ever since joining All Elite Wrestling, and until yesterday, she was a triple champion. Unfortunately, she lost her NJPW STRONG Women's Title to AZM at NJPW Resurgence, leaving her with just the AEW TBS Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's title.

Still, The CEO has a lot to look forward to in the coming months, including AEW All In Texas, which will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, on July 12. Speaking with Denise Salcedo after her loss at NJPW Resurgence, she gushed about the opportunity to headline the event, which she called AEW's "Super Bowl." She also dubbed herself the "Beyoncé of wrestling" and teased a new look:

Ad

Trending

"I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Um, but really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about—main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. And you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map. So, to do that in Texas… well, I am the Beyoncé of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, the look, but just the match alone." [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Mercedes Mone confronts fans after NJPW Resurgence loss

Mercedes Mone has been on top of the world as a triple champion for months, but she had a major crash-out after losing her STRONG Women's title at NJPW Resurgence. The 33-year-old threw a fit in the ring after AZM pinned Mina Shirakawa in their three-way match to snatch away Mone's championship.

Following the event, The CEO confronted a fan who tried to console her after her loss. She claimed that she hadn't lost, and when other fans corrected her, she aggressively asked whether she was the one pinned.

Ad

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It seems that Mercedes Mone isn't taking the loss well. And as excited as she is about potentially headlining All In, she still has to get through Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Cup finals at Double or Nothing for a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More