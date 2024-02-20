“Book it boss, Triple H” - WWE Universe erupts as 6 ft 8 in star expresses desire to face Gunther after RAW

WWE fans jumped with joy and excitement as a 6 foot 8 inches star called out Gunther after he defeated Jey Uso on the latest episode of RAW. The Ring General has been continuously breaking records and is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The star in question is none other than Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan. The former WWE Superstar took to X/Twitter after Gunther defeated Jey Uso and issued a challenge to The Ring General. Fans noticed the tweet, and they started commenting on it.

"I’ll say it again I want to fight @Gunther_AUT," Erick Redbeard shared.

You can check out Erick Redbeard's tweet and some of the fan reactions below:

Fans quickly flooded to Redbeard's tweet and said that he deserved this sort of match. Others called on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to make the match happen as he has the ability to sign Erick.

If and when WWE acquiesces to this request, and the match does indeed take place, it will be interesting to see how Gunther will fare against the former member of The Wyatt Family.

Gunther revealed the challenge of facing WWE Superstar Chad Gable

Chad Gable and Gunther have had quite some matches where it looked like the former would become the new Intercontinental Champion. However, that did not happen.

The Ring General shared his thoughts on how he felt about Gable and heaped praise on his long-time nemesis. The current Intercontinental Champion was speaking to GV Wire when he said:

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes. It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge."

Given that Gunther has no credible challenger going into WrestleMania 40, it would make perfect sense for the parties involved to have him take on Master Gable. The Austrian star is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, and dropping the title to a hard worker like Gable would not be bad after all.

What do you think of Gunther vs. Chad Gable at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!