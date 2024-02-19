Gunther reveals the "challenge" in facing popular WWE Superstar

Gunther recently took the opportunity to talk about a WWE Superstar who is considered a worthy candidate to dethrone him.

The man in question is Chad Gable. The two have faced each other multiple times last year. The series of contests also featured The Ring General suffering rare losses, albeit not by pinfall or submission.

According to the Austrian Anomaly, stepping inside the squared circle with Gable is a "special occasion" owing to the latter's background and in-ring ability. He told GV Wire that it is hard to catch up with the Alpha Academy star:

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes," Gunther said. "It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge."

At the time Chad Gable challenged for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship (on September 4, 2023), the latter was just days away from breaking a long-standing record in WWE held by Honky Tonk Man.

However, as WrestleMania XL is now fast approaching, and considering The Ring General's previously planned showdown with Brock Lesnar less likely to happen, Gable's name is thrown into the mix as someone deserving of doing the honors.

Chad Gable declares war with Gunther over the WWE Intercontinental Championship is far from over

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Chad Gable revealed he did not get closure from last year's brief but stellar rivalry with The Ring General.

He praised the leader of Imperium for his record-setting run, but if it were up to him, Gable would opt to tie up the loose ends in their feud. The culmination of it saw Gunther pin the Alpha Academy star in the middle of the ring, with the latter's daughter caught on camera crying:

"I don't think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I'd like to finish that up."

The Alpha Academy leader added that by winning the second oldest belt in WWE history, he will be able to "break free" from the stigma of being a tag team wrestler:

"I'd like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I've kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I'm a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal."

Meanwhile, Gunther also revealed how his family deals with a busy schedule being on the road for WWE and the sacrifice that comes with it, which is missing time with his infant son.

Would you like to see Gunther vs. Chad Gable at WrestleMania XL? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!